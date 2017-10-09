Child’s body found near missing 3-year-old Texas girl’s home

Police say the body has’t been positively identified but that they have no reason to believe it’s a different child.
?
Police say the body has’t been positively identified but that they have no reason to believe it’s a different child.
?
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
According to the Belmont County Sheriff's Office, both teens have been taken into custody in Texas.
UPDATE: According to the Belmont County Sheriff's Office, both teens have been taken into custody in Texas.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A police officer in Ohio says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital after an ambulance crew that said it was coming didn't show.
A police officer in Ohio says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital after an ambulance crew that said it was coming didn't show.
Police say the body has’t been positively identified but that they have no reason to believe it’s a different child.
?
Police say the body has’t been positively identified but that they have no reason to believe it’s a different child.
?
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the northbound lanes of 119 have reopened after a crash involving one vehicle.
According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the northbound lanes of 119 have reopened after a crash involving one vehicle.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
The 19-year-old uncle of a 6-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster was charged with murder.
The 19-year-old uncle of a 6-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster was charged with murder.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!