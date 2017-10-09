Dad sent missing toddler to alley at 3am because she didn’t drink milk, police say

A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
According to the Chillicothe Police Department, she was last seen with a man on Glencroft Avenue, where her car was later found by officers.
According to the Chillicothe Police Department, she was last seen with a man on Glencroft Avenue, where her car was later found by officers.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Spencer Adkins shows us a couple of Camaros at the 2017 Rod Run and Doo Wop - Old vs New generations!
Spencer Adkins shows us a couple of Camaros at the 2017 Rod Run and Doo Wop - Old vs New generations!
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again. According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again. According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.
Multiple agencies involved in a high speed pursuit through Kanawha County. The suspect led police on a chase through the Charleston and surrounding areas for about 15 minutes and was firing multiple rounds at officers. The suspect crashed at Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. are currently closed down near The Clay Center We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Multiple agencies involved in a high speed pursuit through Kanawha County. The suspect led police on a chase through the Charleston and surrounding areas for about 15 minutes and was firing multiple rounds at officers. The suspect crashed at Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. are currently closed down near The Clay Center We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Moreover, White House actions may come too late to have much impact on premiums for 2018.
Moreover, White House actions may come too late to have much impact on premiums for 2018.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will not be in attendance for the honoring of Peyton Manning at halftime of the Indianapolis Colts game after another protest of the anthem was held.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will not be in attendance for the honoring of Peyton Manning at halftime of the Indianapolis Colts game after another protest of the anthem was held.