Dad sent missing toddler to alley at 3am because she didn’t drin - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Dad sent missing toddler to alley at 3am because she didn’t drink milk, police say

Posted: Updated:
Richardson Police Department Richardson Police Department

RICHARDSON, TX (WFLA) – A Texas toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Sherin Mathew of Richardson. Police believe she is in grave and immediate danger.

Her father, Wesley Mathews, 37, is now behind bars, facing child endangerment charges. He told police he knew coyotes had been seen in the alley where he left her, according to an affidavit. The Humane Society says coyote attacks on people uncommon and rarely cause serious injuries. Only two deaths have been recorded since the 1980s.

Police said Mathew put the toddler outside around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, and told her to stand next to a large tree across from the alley.

Mathews said he checked on Sherin 15 minutes later, but she was nowhere to be found.

Police said Mathews didn’t contact authorities until hours later.

Multiple agencies and search dogs were deployed to look for the missing toddler, and the family’s vehicles were towed Saturday evening to search for “any potential evidence,” police told local affiliate WFAA-TV.

Sherin is described as Asian, about 3 feet tall and 22 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has development issues and limited verbal communication skills. She was last seen wearing a pink top, black pajama bottoms and pink flip-flops.

Police are encouraging anyone with information related to her disappearance to call 972-744-4800.

  • Missing PersonsMore>>

  • Dad sent missing toddler to alley at 3am because she didn’t drink milk, police say

    Dad sent missing toddler to alley at 3am because she didn’t drink milk, police say

    Monday, October 9 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-10-09 13:35:53 GMT

    A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police. 

    A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police. 

  • Missing Huntington man with dementia found dead

    Missing Huntington man with dementia found dead

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:21:33 GMT

    The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.

    The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.

  • Missing woman reported in Logan County

    Missing woman reported in Logan County

    Friday, September 29 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-09-29 14:51:50 GMT
    LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing woman out of Logan County.  Kelsey Renee Grimmett, 25, is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5' 5" in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has a tattoo on her left arm of a frog. Grimmett was reported missing Thursday, September 28th, 2017, by her father who told police it had been more than a week since he had contact with her...
    LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing woman out of Logan County.  Kelsey Renee Grimmett, 25, is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5' 5" in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has a tattoo on her left arm of a frog. Grimmett was reported missing Thursday, September 28th, 2017, by her father who told police it had been more than a week since he had contact with her...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swedish man arrested for kidnapping 12-year-old West Virginia girl

    Swedish man arrested for kidnapping 12-year-old West Virginia girl

    Saturday, October 7 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-10-08 01:16:31 GMT

    A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.

    A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.

  • UPDATE: Victims in Murder-Suicide in Cabell County Identified

    UPDATE: Victims in Murder-Suicide in Cabell County Identified

    Saturday, October 7 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-10-08 01:37:03 GMT

    According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.

    According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.

  • Multiple Agencies Are Responding To An Accident In Sissonville

    Multiple Agencies Are Responding To An Accident In Sissonville

    Sunday, October 8 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-10-08 22:43:27 GMT
    Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville. The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped. State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene. There has been no reports on the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville. The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped. State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene. There has been no reports on the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.