Law punishes parents to help prevent bullying in one city

Parents in one town could end up behind bars if their child is found bullying others. They hope the new law will help end bullying by holding parents accountable for their children’s actions.
Parents in one town could end up behind bars if their child is found bullying others. They hope the new law will help end bullying by holding parents accountable for their children’s actions.
Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
In final arguments, attorneys representing the Nicholas County and West Virginia Board of Education (WVBOE) explained why they believe the state Supreme Court should or should not force the state to approve the county consolidation request. The request comes after three Nicholas schools were flooded in June 2016. Instead of rebuilding all three schools, the county is proposing a plan to combine five county schools on one campus in Summersville.
In final arguments, attorneys representing the Nicholas County and West Virginia Board of Education (WVBOE) explained why they believe the state Supreme Court should or should not force the state to approve the county consolidation request. The request comes after three Nicholas schools were flooded in June 2016. Instead of rebuilding all three schools, the county is proposing a plan to combine five county schools on one campus in Summersville.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A Rock Hill school district employee is under investigation for an inappropriate incident involving a student. Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells 13 News that the investigation involves a school district employee who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student using social media. The employee's identity has not been released, and no arrests have been made. Charges are pending a report sent to the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office. Stay with 13 News as...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A Rock Hill school district employee is under investigation for an inappropriate incident involving a student. Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells 13 News that the investigation involves a school district employee who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student using social media. The employee's identity has not been released, and no arrests have been made. Charges are pending a report sent to the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office. Stay with 13 News as...
The former Clendenin High School closed it's doors more than 50 years ago, but that doesn't stop a close-knit group of alumni from getting together. Saturday was the last all-alumni celebration where everyone can come back and reminisce. You can't help but feel nostalgic while walking through the doors of the old Clendenin High School. Saturday the gym was filled with the same people that sat in the bleachers more than 50 years ago.
The former Clendenin High School closed it's doors more than 50 years ago, but that doesn't stop a close-knit group of alumni from getting together. Saturday was the last all-alumni celebration where everyone can come back and reminisce. You can't help but feel nostalgic while walking through the doors of the old Clendenin High School. Saturday the gym was filled with the same people that sat in the bleachers more than 50 years ago.
Ohio High School Coordinating Principal John Carroll says the schools has no policy in place governing what students should do during the national anthem.
Ohio High School Coordinating Principal John Carroll says the schools has no policy in place governing what students should do during the national anthem.
Five former students are suing their high school principal, who was fired after being accused of uploading nude images from confiscated cellphones.
Five former students are suing their high school principal, who was fired after being accused of uploading nude images from confiscated cellphones.
Several Kanawha County school buses are getting a potentially life-saving upgrade today. Crews are installing the "Gardian Angel" on ten of their school buses.
Several Kanawha County school buses are getting a potentially life-saving upgrade today. Crews are installing the "Gardian Angel" on ten of their school buses.
A high school released a letter to students and parents stating that student-athletes who do not stand for the national anthem will face “loss of playing time and/or participation.”
A high school released a letter to students and parents stating that student-athletes who do not stand for the national anthem will face “loss of playing time and/or participation.”
The U.S. Department of Education has named three schools in West Virginia as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The U.S. Department of Education has named three schools in West Virginia as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Parents in one town could end up behind bars if their child is found bullying others. They hope the new law will help end bullying by holding parents accountable for their children’s actions.
Parents in one town could end up behind bars if their child is found bullying others. They hope the new law will help end bullying by holding parents accountable for their children’s actions.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
TULLYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Philadelphia-area Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers. Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Kuhn, of Hamilton, remained in the Bucks County jail Wednesday on third-degree murder and other charges. There was no attorney listed in court records.
TULLYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Philadelphia-area Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers. Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Kuhn, of Hamilton, remained in the Bucks County jail Wednesday on third-degree murder and other charges. There was no attorney listed in court records.
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
A federal grand jury has charged seven people, including a corrections officer, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
A federal grand jury has charged seven people, including a corrections officer, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Spencer Adkins shows us a couple of Camaros at the 2017 Rod Run and Doo Wop - Old vs New generations!
Spencer Adkins shows us a couple of Camaros at the 2017 Rod Run and Doo Wop - Old vs New generations!
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again. According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again. According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.
Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Moreover, White House actions may come too late to have much impact on premiums for 2018.
Moreover, White House actions may come too late to have much impact on premiums for 2018.
Multiple agencies involved in a high speed pursuit through Kanawha County. The suspect led police on a chase through the Charleston and surrounding areas for about 15 minutes and was firing multiple rounds at officers. The suspect crashed at Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. are currently closed down near The Clay Center We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Multiple agencies involved in a high speed pursuit through Kanawha County. The suspect led police on a chase through the Charleston and surrounding areas for about 15 minutes and was firing multiple rounds at officers. The suspect crashed at Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. are currently closed down near The Clay Center We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will not be in attendance for the honoring of Peyton Manning at halftime of the Indianapolis Colts game after another protest of the anthem was held.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will not be in attendance for the honoring of Peyton Manning at halftime of the Indianapolis Colts game after another protest of the anthem was held.