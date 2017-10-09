Radio Host Delilah Taking Break After Son's Suicide

Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the NFL can’t leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won’t play.
Radio host Delilah Rene says her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.
In light of the Equifax breach, it's a reminder that anytime you have a credit card account your personal information is at risk
The event will feature speakers and music and song by Native Americans who live in the region.
Moreover, White House actions may come too late to have much impact on premiums for 2018.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will not be in attendance for the honoring of Peyton Manning at halftime of the Indianapolis Colts game after another protest of the anthem was held.
NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again. According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Is it time to say arrivederci to Christopher Columbus? A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentum in some parts of the U.S.
MOSCOW (AP) — In a challenge to President Vladimir Putin on his 65th birthday, protesters rallied across Russia on Saturday, heeding opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s call to pressure authorities into letting him enter the presidential race.
Spencer Adkins shows us a couple of Camaros at the 2017 Rod Run and Doo Wop - Old vs New generations!
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Multiple agencies involved in a high speed pursuit through Kanawha County. The suspect led police on a chase through the Charleston and surrounding areas for about 15 minutes and was firing multiple rounds at officers. The suspect crashed at Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. are currently closed down near The Clay Center We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
