2 women, 3 inmates charged in plan to bring drugs into jail

Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Parents in one town could end up behind bars if their child is found bullying others. They hope the new law will help end bullying by holding parents accountable for their children’s actions.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
TULLYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Philadelphia-area Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers. Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Kuhn, of Hamilton, remained in the Bucks County jail Wednesday on third-degree murder and other charges. There was no attorney listed in court records.
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
A federal grand jury has charged seven people, including a corrections officer, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Spencer Adkins shows us a couple of Camaros at the 2017 Rod Run and Doo Wop - Old vs New generations!
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again. According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.
Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Moreover, White House actions may come too late to have much impact on premiums for 2018.
Multiple agencies involved in a high speed pursuit through Kanawha County. The suspect led police on a chase through the Charleston and surrounding areas for about 15 minutes and was firing multiple rounds at officers. The suspect crashed at Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. are currently closed down near The Clay Center We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will not be in attendance for the honoring of Peyton Manning at halftime of the Indianapolis Colts game after another protest of the anthem was held.
