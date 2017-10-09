2 women, 3 inmates charged in plan to bring drugs into jail - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 women, 3 inmates charged in plan to bring drugs into jail

FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) - Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.

Simpson County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Eddie Lawson told The Daily News of Bowling Green that two women are accused of illegally obtaining Suboxone and concealing it in an over-the-counter analgesic bottle to be given to a specific inmate who had been medically approved to receive the analgesic. Lawson says he started investigating while listening to jail phone calls involving another case.

Twenty-six-year-old Melissa Whitney, 25-year-old Amanda Farris, and inmates 28-year-old Daniel Watkins, 28-year-old Michael Whitney and 32-year-old Kenneth Biggs face charges issued Sunday. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

Simpson County Jailer Eric Vaughn says the jail has reinstated a ban on families bringing outside prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs to the facility.

