Who is Clay Abney?

Clay Abney is a freelance adventure travel writer living in the ‘wild and wonderful’ state of West Virginia! He enjoys trail running, mountain biking, hiking and traveling as often as possible. At 47 (the new 27), he still competes in multi-day adventure races and is always looking for his next great adventure!

Over the last decade, he has written for various publications, both print and digital, and has reviewed outdoor gear ranging from underwear to outerwear, backpacks, sleeping bags, kayaks and mountain bikes.

Clay has traveled extensively and enjoys visiting off the beaten path destinations. He has kayaked among icebergs in Greenland, swam with penguins in Antarctica, backpacked in the Appalachians, Rockies and the Andes, sandboarded on the Nasca dunes, biked on the Aran Islands of Ireland and landed on Cape Horn. He is a firm believer in experiences over things and enjoys filling his passport with stamps from around the globe.

His outdoor resume is quite extensive having been a white-water guide in Georgia, sea kayak guide along the North Carolina coast and an Eagle Scout. In his latest venture, Destination Adventure, he has the opportunity to explore all the epic activities and events the tri-state has to offer. He'll also take viewers on excursions abroad. He most recently returned from the world’s largest island, Greenland.

While he has rock climbed all over the United States, mountain biked in Moab, Utah, para-glided in the Dominican Republic, sea kayaked on four continents; his long-term plans are to hike to Everest Base Camp and climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

You may recognize his last name, Clay is the husband of 13 News Anchor Jennifer Abney. You may see her in the background of a few of his segments, she is always up for an adventure too! However, she does draw the line at sub-Antarctic plunges and cliffhangers (no vertical rock faces for her!).

Most importantly, Clay hopes to inspire viewers, no matter how big or small, to make adventure part of their next destination!