WVDNR help child cancer survivor prepare for deer season - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WVDNR help child cancer survivor prepare for deer season

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A young cancer survivor is one step closer to getting back to the woods after some help from the West Virginia Natural Resource Police.

During a routine patrol on the first day of archery deer season in Mingo County, police met a young boy named Braxton Bradford.

Bradford has battled cancer for over three years and is reportedly in remission, according to WVDNR.

He recently obtained a Class Y hunting permit, but encountered a setback.

Due to a port in his shoulder, Braxton was unable to bear the weight of a compound bow.

Police who spoke to the young boy decided to help the situation and contacted a local sporting goods store. 

Officers purchased a crossbow for Braxton and presented it to him.

"Thank you to the everyone involved to help keep Braxton in the woods doing what he loves!" - West Virginia Natural Resources Police

  Dad sent missing toddler to alley at 3am because she didn't drink milk, police say

    Monday, October 9 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-10-09 13:35:53 GMT

    A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police. 

  Swedish man arrested for kidnapping 12-year-old West Virginia girl

    Saturday, October 7 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-10-08 01:16:31 GMT

    A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.

  Radio Host Delilah Taking Break After Son's Suicide

    Monday, October 9 2017 10:58 AM EDT2017-10-09 14:58:28 GMT

    Radio host Delilah Rene says her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.

