Melania Trump is Visiting Huntington, WV Today

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) - First Lady Melania Trump is coming to West Virginia to visit a drug treatment facility for infants born to addicted mothers.

West Virginia Congressman Evan Jenkins says he's grateful that Trump will bring attention to Lily's Place in Huntington on Tuesday, October 10th, 2017.

The long-term, privately operated facility opened in 2014. The facility works with newborns enduring the torment of drug withdrawal. It also works with addicted mothers in the hope that infants can be sent home to safe environments.

According to Jenkins, Lily's Place Executive Director Rebecca Crowder talked to Trump last month during a White House event.

Two weeks ago, the first lady heard from experts and people affected by drug addiction whom she invited there for a discussion.

    First lady Melania Trump will visit  Lily's Place, an infant recovery center that helps families dealing with addiction, in Huntington, West Virginia, on Tuesday morning.

