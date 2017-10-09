Melania Trump is Visiting Huntington, WV Tuesday

First lady Melania Trump will visit Lily's Place, an infant recovery center that helps families dealing with addiction, in Huntington, West Virginia, on Tuesday morning.
Every year thousands of babies are born drug dependent, causing them to have neonatal absence syndrome. One Huntington business is taking care of these babies and their families- and today the company celebrated 3 years of open doors. Lily's Place has been helping and curing drug-addicted babies for three years running.
U.S. regulators have approved the first continuous blood sugar monitor for diabetics that doesn’t need backup finger prick tests.
It’s typically described as a bizarre scene. People are found unconscious sleeping standing up, or with blank stares stumbling around, and synthetic marijuana is to blame It’s often called “Spice” or “K2”.
First lady Melania Trump will visit Lily's Place, an infant recovery center that helps families dealing with addiction, in Huntington, West Virginia, on Tuesday morning.
Governor Justice was welcomed at the capitol with rousing applause. His signature Road Bond Referendum approved by voters, with 73 percent saying yes to the roads plan. "And we've got to have jobs, and we've got to have opportunity, and this will do it.... And I'm am so happy for our state and in every single way," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia. With the road bonds approved, the Legislature may be back in special session next week to deal with certain issues. &...
Here are the results for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges in West Virginia.
With most precincts reporting, West Virginia voters are overwhelmingly agreeing to issue $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.
The National Rifle Association has released a statement saying devices like bump stocks should be subjected to additional regulations.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer will be the keynote speaker at the West Virginia Democratic Party's annual dinner next month.
Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.
The West Virginia Air National Guard's 130th Airlift Wing has sent a transport plane and crew from Charleston to support relief efforts in storm-damaged Puerto Rico.
If the West Virginia Road Bond referendum passes, there is a promise of over 40,000 new construction jobs in the Mountain State.
Spencer Adkins shows us a couple of Camaros at the 2017 Rod Run and Doo Wop - Old vs New generations!
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
Radio host Delilah Rene says her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville. The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped. State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene. There has been no reports on the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again. According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.
Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Multiple agencies involved in a high speed pursuit through Kanawha County. The suspect led police on a chase through the Charleston and surrounding areas for about 15 minutes and was firing multiple rounds at officers. The suspect crashed at Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. are currently closed down near The Clay Center We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
