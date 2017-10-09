Melania Trump is Visiting Huntington, WV Tuesday - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Melania Trump is Visiting Huntington, WV Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, WV (CNN) - First lady Melania Trump will visit  Lily's Place, an infant recovery center that helps families dealing with addiction, in Huntington, West Virginia, on Tuesday morning.

It will be the first lady's first visit to a drug treatment center since her husband took office. Lily's Place offers medical care to infants born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, which occurs when newborns have been exposed to addictive substances during a mother's pregnancy. The center also offers support, education, and counseling services to families and caregivers, per its website.

"To help babies born addicted truly succeed, we must help their parents succeed," the first lady's communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN when asked why Trump opted to spotlight infants.

