Melania Trump tours Huntington infant drug rehab center

First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.
Every year thousands of babies are born drug dependent, causing them to have neonatal absence syndrome. One Huntington business is taking care of these babies and their families- and today the company celebrated 3 years of open doors. Lily's Place has been helping and curing drug-addicted babies for three years running.
U.S. regulators have approved the first continuous blood sugar monitor for diabetics that doesn’t need backup finger prick tests.
It’s typically described as a bizarre scene. People are found unconscious sleeping standing up, or with blank stares stumbling around, and synthetic marijuana is to blame It’s often called “Spice” or “K2”.
First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.
Governor Justice was welcomed at the capitol with rousing applause. His signature Road Bond Referendum approved by voters, with 73 percent saying yes to the roads plan. "And we've got to have jobs, and we've got to have opportunity, and this will do it.... And I'm am so happy for our state and in every single way," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia. With the road bonds approved, the Legislature may be back in special session next week to deal with certain issues. &...
Here are the results for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges in West Virginia.
With most precincts reporting, West Virginia voters are overwhelmingly agreeing to issue $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.
The National Rifle Association has released a statement saying devices like bump stocks should be subjected to additional regulations.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer will be the keynote speaker at the West Virginia Democratic Party's annual dinner next month.
Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.
The West Virginia Air National Guard's 130th Airlift Wing has sent a transport plane and crew from Charleston to support relief efforts in storm-damaged Puerto Rico.
If the West Virginia Road Bond referendum passes, there is a promise of over 40,000 new construction jobs in the Mountain State.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.
First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.
