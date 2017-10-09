Melania Trump tours Huntington infant drug rehab center - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Melania Trump tours Huntington infant drug rehab center

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) - First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.
    
Mrs. Trump visited Lily's Place in Huntington on Tuesday. The nonprofit facility, the first of its kind in the nation, works with addicted mothers' newborns who are enduring the torment of drug withdrawal. It also offers treatment to parents.
    
Lily's Place Executive Director Rebecca Crowder was part of a group of experts and people affected by drug addiction who were to the White House last month.
    
During her trip Tuesday, the first lady told Crowder, "I want to hear what I can do to help."
    
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia has the nation's highest rate of babies born addicted to drugs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Melania Trump tours Huntington infant drug rehab center

    Melania Trump tours Huntington infant drug rehab center

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-10-10 20:48:36 GMT

    First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.

    First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.

  • WV Road Bonds Plan Wins in a Landslide

    WV Road Bonds Plan Wins in a Landslide

    Monday, October 9 2017 8:44 AM EDT2017-10-09 12:44:00 GMT
    73% of voters supported Gov. Justice's Road Bonds Plan73% of voters supported Gov. Justice's Road Bonds Plan

    Governor Justice was welcomed at the capitol with rousing applause. His signature Road Bond Referendum approved by voters, with 73 percent saying yes to the roads plan. "And we've got to have jobs, and we've got to have opportunity, and this will do it.... And I'm am so happy for our state and in every single way," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia. With the road bonds approved, the Legislature may be back in special session next week to deal with certain issues. &...

    Governor Justice was welcomed at the capitol with rousing applause. His signature Road Bond Referendum approved by voters, with 73 percent saying yes to the roads plan. "And we've got to have jobs, and we've got to have opportunity, and this will do it.... And I'm am so happy for our state and in every single way," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia. With the road bonds approved, the Legislature may be back in special session next week to deal with certain issues. &...

  • West Virginia Road Bond Results

    West Virginia Road Bond Results

    Here are the results for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges in West Virginia.

    Here are the results for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges in West Virginia.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.