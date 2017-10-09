Missing 15-day-old baby found dead in woods

The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Parents in one town could end up behind bars if their child is found bullying others. They hope the new law will help end bullying by holding parents accountable for their children’s actions.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
TULLYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Philadelphia-area Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers. Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Kuhn, of Hamilton, remained in the Bucks County jail Wednesday on third-degree murder and other charges. There was no attorney listed in court records.
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
Radio host Delilah Rene says her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the NFL can’t leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won’t play.
Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville. The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped. State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene. There has been no reports on the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again. According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.
