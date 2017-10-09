Missing 15-day-old baby found dead in woods - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Missing 15-day-old baby found dead in woods

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — The body of a 15-day-old Georgia baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.

News outlets report the Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the child’s father, Christopher McNabb, fled shortly before being named a person of interest in her death Sunday. He was apprehended hours after the baby’s body was found and charged with a probation violation involving a burglary.

Investigators say they found Caliyah McNabb’s body inside a duffel bag.

Authorities say she was fed and changed about 5 a.m. Saturday and put back to bed with her 2-year-old sister at a mobile home park in Covington, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Atlanta. The infant was discovered missing from her bed five hours later.

The infant’s mother was questioned by police and released.

