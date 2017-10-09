Scientists say cost of capturing CO2 declining

By MICHAEL VIRTANEN

Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Technology now in limited use removes about 90 percent of carbon dioxide from the smokestacks of coal-fired power plants, but energy experts say cost remains the chief obstacle to bringing the "clean coal" touted by President Donald Trump into the mainstream.

Industrial-scale carbon-capture projects have begun operating recently in the U.S., Canada and Abu Dhabi.

In Congress, bipartisan bills with 64 co-sponsors would increase carbon-capture tax credits.

Federal scientists are exploring ways to cut costs and to inject more liquefied CO2 back into the Earth.

They expect to see second-generation technology with lower costs for large power projects by 2020, though they acknowledge routine use of the technology is at least another decade away.

