First lady vs first wife: Melania and Ivana spar over roles - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

First lady vs first wife: Melania and Ivana spar over roles

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s first lady versus first wife.

Melania Trump is pushing back at Donald Trump’s first wife for referring to herself as “first lady.”

Ivana Trump told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that she talks to the president about every two weeks and has a direct number to the White House.

She added: “I don’t want to call him there because Melania is there and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife. I’m first lady, ok?”

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says there was “clearly no substance to this statement from an ex,” and she calls it “attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

Ivana Trump is promoting her book, “Raising Trump.” Grisham suggests Ivana Trump is trying to “sell books.”

  • More NewsMore>>

  • First lady vs first wife: Melania and Ivana spar over roles

    First lady vs first wife: Melania and Ivana spar over roles

    Monday, October 9 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-10-09 22:41:20 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s first lady versus first wife. Melania Trump is pushing back at Donald Trump’s first wife for referring to herself as “first lady.” Ivana Trump told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that she talks to the president about every two weeks and has a direct number to the White House. She added: “I don’t want to call him there because Melania is there and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealou...
    WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s first lady versus first wife. Melania Trump is pushing back at Donald Trump’s first wife for referring to herself as “first lady.” Ivana Trump told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that she talks to the president about every two weeks and has a direct number to the White House. She added: “I don’t want to call him there because Melania is there and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealou...

  • Car dealership gives free truck to veteran who saved lives in Vegas shooting

    Car dealership gives free truck to veteran who saved lives in Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 9 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-10-09 21:35:56 GMT

    After a veteran commandeered a truck to help get several people to the hospital after shots were fired on the Las Vegas Strip, a car dealership is providing him with a brand new truck.

    After a veteran commandeered a truck to help get several people to the hospital after shots were fired on the Las Vegas Strip, a car dealership is providing him with a brand new truck.

  • Scientists say cost of capturing CO2 declining

    Scientists say cost of capturing CO2 declining

    Technology now in limited use removes about 90 percent of carbon dioxide from the smokestacks of coal-fired power plants, but energy experts say cost remains the chief obstacle to bringing "clean coal" into the mainstream.

    Technology now in limited use removes about 90 percent of carbon dioxide from the smokestacks of coal-fired power plants, but energy experts say cost remains the chief obstacle to bringing "clean coal" into the mainstream.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.