2 Injured in Double Shooting in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 Injured in Double Shooting in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been injured after a double shooting in Kanawha County.

According to dispatchers, the shooting occurred on the 8700 block of Ohio Avenue in Marmet at around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

Dispatchers at the scene report that one person was shot in the hip, and the other person was shot three times.

There is no word on the extent of injuries to each individual at this time, or whether any arrests have been made.

Belle Police, Marmet Police, Cedar Grove Police, Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Kanawha County EMS, and West Virginia State Police have responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • 2 Injured in Double Shooting in Kanawha County

    2 Injured in Double Shooting in Kanawha County

    Monday, October 9 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-10-10 00:33:26 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been injured after a double shooting in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the shooting occurred on the 8600 block of Ohio Avenue in Marmet. One person was shot in the hip, and the other person was shot three times. There is no word on the extent of injuries to each individual at this time, or whether any arrests have been made. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been injured after a double shooting in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the shooting occurred on the 8600 block of Ohio Avenue in Marmet. One person was shot in the hip, and the other person was shot three times. There is no word on the extent of injuries to each individual at this time, or whether any arrests have been made. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • One dead following accident in Sissonville

    One dead following accident in Sissonville

    Monday, October 9 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-10-09 17:28:08 GMT

    Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville. The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped. State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene. There has been no reports on the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville. The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped. State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene. There has been no reports on the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Tractor Trailer Accident causes Lane Closures On I-64 Near Dunbar

    Tractor Trailer Accident causes Lane Closures On I-64 Near Dunbar

    Sunday, October 8 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-10-08 21:30:23 GMT
    Metro Dispatch tells WOWK that a tractor trailer accident near Dunbar has 2 of 3 westbound lanes closed down. The accident occurred just before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon near mile marker 53. No word on any injuries have been reported. It is also unclear how ling the lanes will be shut down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Metro Dispatch tells WOWK that a tractor trailer accident near Dunbar has 2 of 3 westbound lanes closed down. The accident occurred just before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon near mile marker 53. No word on any injuries have been reported. It is also unclear how ling the lanes will be shut down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.