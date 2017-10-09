2 Injured in Double Shooting in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been injured after a double shooting in Kanawha County.

According to dispatchers, the shooting occurred on the 8700 block of Ohio Avenue in Marmet at around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

Dispatchers at the scene report that one person was shot in the hip, and the other person was shot three times.

There is no word on the extent of injuries to each individual at this time, or whether any arrests have been made.

Belle Police, Marmet Police, Cedar Grove Police, Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Kanawha County EMS, and West Virginia State Police have responded to the scene.

