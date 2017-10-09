Identities and Details Released in Kanawha County Triple Shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE (12:00 PM 10/10/17):

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.

KCSO say that they received a call around 8:12 PM on October 9th, 2017 about a disturbance on Ohio Avenue in Marmet, WV. While Marmet Police Department officers were responding to the disturbance, it turned into a shooting. Two people were reportedly shot. A third person was found shot after first responders arrived.

Marmet Police arrived and began securing the scene and assisting those treating the wounded. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies and West Virginia State Police Troopers arrived to assist. As the investigation began evidence was located and witnesses identified. Throughout the night witnesses were interviewed and their statements were compared to the evidence.

KCSO says that the investigation is ongoing, but preliminarily it appears Tony Lyttle, 52, of Marmet, WV and William Atkinson, III, 20, of Marmet, WV were arguing with Nathan Teel, 41, of Marmet, WV. They were arguing about the right-of-way and parking around their residences. The disturbance took place in the yard between the houses. At some point, a shotgun was fired at Teel and Teel shot a pistol at Lyttle and Atkinson. Investigators are still working to determine who shot first, and what was said and done leading up to the shots being fired.

According to KCSO, Teel shot both Lyttle and Atkinson. He then ran to another location in the yard and shot himself in the head. All three were taken to an area hospital for treatment where they remain.



Marmet Police is leading the investigation, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police are assisting with witness interviews and evidence collection and examination.

ORIGINAL:

Three people have been injured after a triple shooting in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred on the 8700 block of Ohio Avenue in Marmet at around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

Dispatchers at the scene report that one person was shot in the hip, and the other person was shot three times.

The two people were shot over an apparent neighbor dispute over property according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, the shooting took place over an apparent neighbor dispute over property, and that two of the individuals shot at each other.

All three have been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Belle Police, Marmet Police, Cedar Grove Police, Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Kanawha County EMS, and West Virginia State Police have responded to the scene initially. West Virginia State Police and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are assisting the Marmet Police Department in the investigation.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.