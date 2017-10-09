Texas Tech police officer shot and killed on campus; shooter at large

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department, according to the university. Students are being told to take shelter.

According to KXAN sister station KAMC, police were called at 7:50 p.m. Monday to the TTPD building at 413 Flint Ave. in Lubbock.

The shooter is at large and the campus is on lockdown. Texas Tech police say early in the evening they made a student welfare check. After entering the room, police said they found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officers then brought the suspect to their station, where the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing the officer. The suspect then ran away.