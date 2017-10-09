Letters To Be Mailed Out this Week On Submitting a Claim in 2014 MCHM Leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department, according to the university. Students are being told to take shelter. According to KXAN sister station KAMC, police were called at 7:50 p.m. Monday to the TTPD building at 413 Flint Ave. in Lubbock. The university tweeted that the shooter is at large and the campus is on lockdown. A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Tak...
After a veteran commandeered a truck to help get several people to the hospital after shots were fired on the Las Vegas Strip, a car dealership is providing him with a brand new truck.
Technology now in limited use removes about 90 percent of carbon dioxide from the smokestacks of coal-fired power plants, but energy experts say cost remains the chief obstacle to bringing "clean coal" into the mainstream.
A young cancer survivor is one step closer to getting back to the woods after some help from the West Virginia Natural Resource Police.
A new study from the Ohio State University found that dads are more likely to relax on days off, while moms did housework or child care. According to the OSU study, three months after the birth of their first child, men are more likely to take it easy on days where the couple isn’t working, while women are more likely to take care of the baby or do housework. However, the study also found that when men are taking care of the kids or doing housework...
Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the NFL can’t leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won’t play.
Radio host Delilah Rene says her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.
In light of the Equifax breach, it's a reminder that anytime you have a credit card account your personal information is at risk
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been injured after a triple shooting in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the shooting occurred on the 8600 block of Ohio Avenue in Marmet. One person was shot in the hip, and the other person was shot three times. There is no word on the extent of injuries to each individual at this time, or whether any arrests have been made. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
First lady Melania Trump will visit Lily's Place, an infant recovery center that helps families dealing with addiction, in Huntington, West Virginia, on Tuesday morning.
Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the NFL can’t leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won’t play.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
