Letters To Be Mailed Out this Week On Submitting a Claim in 2014 MCHM Leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department, according to the university. Students are being told to take shelter. According to KXAN sister station KAMC, police were called at 7:50 p.m. Monday to the TTPD building at 413 Flint Ave. in Lubbock. The university tweeted that the shooter is at large and the campus is on lockdown. A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Tak...

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Letters detailing how to submit a claim in the 2014 MCHM leak are scheduled to be mailed out. According to attorney Kevin Thompson, an attorney in the MCHM case, the letters will be mailed out this week, and will detail on information about submitting a claim in the historic 2014 West Virginia water crisis. RELATED STORY: Local Lawyer Releases New West Virginia Water Crisis Information The crisis affected over a quarter of a million water residents in t...

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s first lady versus first wife. Melania Trump is pushing back at Donald Trump’s first wife for referring to herself as “first lady.” Ivana Trump told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that she talks to the president about every two weeks and has a direct number to the White House. She added: “I don’t want to call him there because Melania is there and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealou...