Letters To Be Mailed Out this Week On Submitting a Claim in 2014 MCHM Leak

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Letters detailing how to submit a claim in the 2014 MCHM leak are scheduled to be mailed out.

According to attorney Kevin Thompson, an attorney in the MCHM case, the letters will be mailed out this week, and will detail on information about submitting a claim in the historic 2014 West Virginia water crisis. 

The crisis affected over a quarter of a million water residents in the state of West Virginia.

