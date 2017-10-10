House and Outbuilding Go Up in Flames in Putnam County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been injured after a triple shooting in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the shooting occurred on the 8600 block of Ohio Avenue in Marmet. One person was shot in the hip, and the other person was shot three times. There is no word on the extent of injuries to each individual at this time, or whether any arrests have been made. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville. The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped. State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene. There has been no reports on the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
According to Putnam County Deputies, a pedestrian was struck and killed late Saturday night while walking. The incident occurred about 11:00 p.m. on Rt. 62 near Dairy Road. Putnam County Deputies have identified the woman as Crystal Toler. Authorities also say that Toler was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
CLAY COUNTY, WV- West Virginia State Police tell WOWK that Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened earlier in Clay County. No further information was provided as to the details surrounding the shooting. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 Thursday morning.
Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
Radio host Delilah Rene says her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.
After a veteran commandeered a truck to help get several people to the hospital after shots were fired on the Las Vegas Strip, a car dealership is providing him with a brand new truck.
First lady Melania Trump will visit Lily's Place, an infant recovery center that helps families dealing with addiction, in Huntington, West Virginia, on Tuesday morning.
Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the NFL can’t leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won’t play.
