House and Outbuilding Go Up in Flames in Putnam County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Putnam County.

The fire was reported around 11:05 p.m. on the 400 block of Harmon's Creek Road near the small community of Winter, not far from Poca.

Dispatchers say that the fire is a working fire. No injuries have been reported.

Poca Fire, Bancroft Fire, and Tyler Mountain Fire responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

