House and Outbuilding Go Up in Flames in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Putnam County.

The fire was reported around 11:05 p.m. on the 400 block of Harmon's Creek Road near the small community of Winter, not far from Poca.

Dispatchers say that the fire is a working fire. No injuries have been reported.

Poca Fire, Bancroft Fire, and Tyler Mountain Fire responded to the scene.

