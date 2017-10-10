Police: Ohio Teen Says He Shot Dog With Arrow

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a "large quantity" drug operation. According to a release, Anthony Biggs and Phillip Osborne, both of Huntington, were arrested after officers found crystal methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, and cash. Police believe both suspects were involved in the transportation of the drugs from Huntington to northern and central areas of Wayne County. Biggs is facing charges&nb...

Many people will be watching the mail a little closer this week. Starting Wednesday letters will be sent out with details about submitting a claim in the historic 2014 water crisis. "in a few days people should be finding the forms they need to fill out to make their claims for businesses and residences." In 2014 MCHM contaminated water in the Elk River leaving thousands of West Virginians without safe drinking water. This week those individuals will be able to file ...