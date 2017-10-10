Police: Ohio Teen Says He Shot Dog With Arrow - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Ohio Teen Says He Shot Dog With Arrow

Posted: Updated:
(Wayne County Sheriff's Office/Facebook) (Wayne County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.
    
The Redicks say they had to take their dog Cosmo to a clinic for emergency surgery last week to remove the arrow. Chatfield Redick says the veterinarian found the arrow missed Cosmo's heart and lungs by millimeters.
    
Authorities say the arrow had the boy's last name on it. WJW-TV reports the dog's owner was able to trace it to his neighbor's son.
    
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says the boy told officers he was deer hunting, and he says he shot the dog thinking it was a coyote. Police say charges against the teen are pending.
    
Cosmo is back at home and expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.