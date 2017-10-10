Police: Man rushed at responding officers with tomahawk

Police in Ohio say a naked man tried to use a tomahawk and bayonet to attack officers responding to a call at a home and is now charged with felonious assault.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
A lacy, cloud-like pattern drifting across a radar screen turned out to be a 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies.
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
Police say a man had drank a beer and eaten a corn dog at a Walmart in Kentucky before being arrested for shoplifting.
An alarm call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday sent police officers to the scene of a bizarre crime that happened not once but twice in one night.
A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.
The 101 inch span from tip to tip is about 8.4 feet wide.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been injured after a triple shooting in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the shooting occurred on the 8600 block of Ohio Avenue in Marmet. One person was shot in the hip, and the other person was shot three times. There is no word on the extent of injuries to each individual at this time, or whether any arrests have been made. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
After a veteran commandeered a truck to help get several people to the hospital after shots were fired on the Las Vegas Strip, a car dealership is providing him with a brand new truck.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
Radio host Delilah Rene says her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
