Police: Man rushed at responding officers with tomahawk

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police near Cincinnati say a naked man tried to use a tomahawk and bayonet to attack officers responding to a call at a home and is now charged with felonious assault.

Colerain Township police say the 52-year-old man rushed toward officers and repeatedly asked them to kill him during the Oct. 1 confrontation outside a relative's home. Instead, police body camera video captured officers using a stun gun and firing rounds of an irritant chemical with incapacitating effects similar to pepper spray.

They say the man was subdued and taken to a hospital. The officers weren't seriously hurt.

Police had been called to the home on a report of a domestic conflict.

Colerain Township police Chief Mark Denney tells The Cincinnati Enquirer he thinks officers handled the dangerous situation well.

