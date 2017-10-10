Oreo offers $50K for correctly guessing mystery flavor - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Oreo offers $50K for correctly guessing mystery flavor

EAST HANOVER, NJ (WFLA) — If you love Oreos and want a chance to win thousands of dollars, you’re in luck.

Oreo is giving cookie lovers the chance to win cash prizes if they can figure out the new limited edition mystery flavor.

All you have to do is try the mystery flavor, then submit your guess online or by mail.

If you guess the right flavor, you will be entered for the grand prize of $50,000. Five $10,000 prizes are also available.

The contest runs through November 30 and you’re only allowed one guess each day.

