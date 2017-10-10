Grandfather dies after being accidentally shot by 4-year-old gra - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Grandfather dies after being accidentally shot by 4-year-old grandson

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is dead after he was accidentally shot by his grandchild on Sunday, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

Danny Patrick, 57, and his four-year-old grandson were reportedly shooting a rifle off of Sandy Road, in a rural area near the Pasquotank and Perquimans county line.

Investigators told 10 On Your Side that the young boy somehow fired a shot, striking his grandfather.

“This is really tragic,” said Margaret Mullen, the victim’s neighbor. “I’m really sorry to hear that.”

For roughly 30 years, Mullen has lived just doors away from the family’s home on Grady Street in Elizabeth City.

Hours before the incident, she saw Patrick and his grandson playing outside.

“He… had the little boy playing down the street on his bike… I told him what a cute little guy he is.”

Family members on the block Monday did not want to be interviewed. Patrick’s son told 10 On Your Side that the family is devastated.

After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.

Keri Nash and Robin Francis told 10 On Your Side that the little boy knocked on their door for help.

He reportedly appeared in shock and told them that his grandfather was dead.

The residents called 911, describing the experience as “surreal.”

Investigators received the call around 2:20 p.m. Patrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy was ultimately taken away by an official, the residents said.

