Grandfather dies after being accidentally shot by 4-year-old grandson

After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.
Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville. The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped. State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene. There has been no reports on the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
According to Putnam County Deputies, a pedestrian was struck and killed late Saturday night while walking. The incident occurred about 11:00 p.m. on Rt. 62 near Dairy Road. Putnam County Deputies have identified the woman as Crystal Toler. Authorities also say that Toler was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
CLAY COUNTY, WV- West Virginia State Police tell WOWK that Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened earlier in Clay County. No further information was provided as to the details surrounding the shooting. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 Thursday morning.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
First lady Melania Trump will visit Lily's Place, an infant recovery center that helps families dealing with addiction, in Huntington, West Virginia, on Tuesday morning.
After a veteran commandeered a truck to help get several people to the hospital after shots were fired on the Las Vegas Strip, a car dealership is providing him with a brand new truck.
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
