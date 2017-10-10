Family leaves 3-year-old behind overnight at corn maze

Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
If you love Oreos and want a chance to win thousands of dollars, you’re in luck.
Police in Ohio say a naked man tried to use a tomahawk and bayonet to attack officers responding to a call at a home and is now charged with felonious assault.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
A lacy, cloud-like pattern drifting across a radar screen turned out to be a 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies.
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
Police say a man had drank a beer and eaten a corn dog at a Walmart in Kentucky before being arrested for shoplifting.
An alarm call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday sent police officers to the scene of a bizarre crime that happened not once but twice in one night.
A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.
The 101 inch span from tip to tip is about 8.4 feet wide.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
First lady Melania Trump will visit Lily's Place, an infant recovery center that helps families dealing with addiction, in Huntington, West Virginia, on Tuesday morning.
After a veteran commandeered a truck to help get several people to the hospital after shots were fired on the Las Vegas Strip, a car dealership is providing him with a brand new truck.
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
