Suspect Shot, US 23 Continues to Cause Delays in Pursuit Incident

UPDATE: October 10th, 2017 @ 5:20 p.m.

ASHLAND, WV (WOWK) - Police say that a man who led police on a chase in Boyd County has been transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The chase occurred earlier this afternoon in Ashland and ended near the 4200 block of Winchester Avenue in Boyd County.

Ashland Police says that the chase began as a narcotics bust operation, but the suspect took off.

Officers are not elaborating exactly what transpired at this time toward the end of the chase, other than officers felt the need to be in a defensive position.

The suspect was shot and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

One lane on each side of US 23 south of Ashland is closed by police as they investigate part of the chase. It is not clear when the remainder of US 23 will reopen at this time, but officers say they will be there "for awhile".

We will continue to provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

UPDATE: October 10th, 2017 @ 5 p.m.

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Will Vance confirms that one lane on each side of US 23 has reopened following an incident.

We are working to get the details on the incident, and will have more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

UPDATE: October 10th, 2017 @ 4:15 p.m.

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - Boyd County 911 confirms to 13 News that all lanes of US 23 just south of Ashland, between 40th and 53rd Streets continue to be closed.



It is unknown exactly what the cause of the closure is at this time, or whether there are any injuries.



The Boyd County Sheriff's Department is at the scene investigating.



People traveling in that area are being asked to reroute on US-60 or I-64. It is not known how long the roadway will be shut down.



We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.