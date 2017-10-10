US 23 Shut Down in Ashland - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

US 23 Shut Down in Ashland

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - Boyd County 911 confirms to 13 News that all lanes of US 23 just south of Ashland, between 40th and 53rd Streets continue to be closed.

It is unknown exactly what the cause of the closure is at this time, or whether there are any injuries.

The Boyd County Sheriff's Department is at the scene investigating.

People traveling in that area are being asked to reroute on US-60 or I-64. It is not known how long the roadway will be shut down.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

