WV Special Legislative Session Agenda Growing

Paving West Virginia's future is one of the main goals of next week's special session. Now that the road bonds were approved by voters, legislation will aim at trying to hire as many local workers across the state as possible.

"The benefit will be more West Virginians working, more taxes collected, and a better work product," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

But the special session will also include unrelated items, including a renewed attempt to exempt retired military veterans from having to pay state income tax. A similar bill has died in the last three sessions.

"We shouldn't be taxing those who served this country, you know when we needed them. We shouldn't be taxing their benefits," said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

Another item that failed in this year's regular legislative session, was expanding the state's historic tax credits. The goal is trying to provide incentives for developers to rehabilitate and rent historic buildings, that right now stand empty across the Mountain State.

"It's a win-win on every single angle. The state makes money off this particular project with new tax dollars that come in; through new businesses coming in; through new development. The developer will of course benefit from it from having a new building and a new business in a certain area," said

Ric Cavender, Charleston Main Streets.

The Governor could add additional items to his Special Session agenda, on Thursday.

"Lawmakers will be here for four days for Interim Sessions, and so they are trying to pass the legislation in just one Special Session day, but that something that could prove to be a tall order," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.