I-64 Accident Shuts Down Exit Ramp in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that an accident has shut down the Lee Street eastbound exit ramp in Charleston.

The accident was reported at roughly 6:30 p.m. this evening.

According to dispatchers, at least three people were transported due to injuries.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

As of now, it is unknown when the entrance ramp will be reopened. 

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston EMS are responding.

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-10-10 22:46:48 GMT
