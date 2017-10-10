Two Arrested for Breaking Into Condemned Herbert Hoover High School to Steal Copper Piping

FALLING ROCK, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after breaking into the condemned Herbert Hoover High School to steal copper piping.

According to court documents, officers noticed a red blazer was parked outside of the old Herbert Hoover High School in Falling Rock. The vehicle was parked in a "cubby hole" behind the school and appeared to be parked in a way that hindered it from easily being visible.

Officers investigated and walked around the back of the school, which is abandoned and condemned due to extensive flood damage, and is boarded up at all exits and entries.

At this point, officers heard a "sawing" noise coming from the ceiling area of the first floor near the cafeteria. A large piece of plywood securing one of the windows near this area was also busted out and hanging open.

A white bucket was on the ground, which was turned to be used to step onto and climb into the window.

Detectives entered the school and attempted to determine the cause and discovered James Stump, 31, of Charleston, climbing out of the ceiling on the first floor and detained him.

Timothy Nichols, 35, of Belle was then located coming out of a classroom into the hallway on the first floor of the old school.

Both people admitted to entering the school in an attempt to steal copper piping and face felony breaking and entering charges.