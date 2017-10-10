The Bojangles' Breakfast Club

Enter for a chance to win a free breakfast from Bojangles' & WOWK each and every Wednesday on 13 News This Morning at 6 AM!

Bojangles’ Breakfast Club

Weekly Sweepstakes

Official Rules

Sponsors. This “Bojangles’ Breakfast Club Sweepstakes” (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WOWK, 350 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301 and Bojangles’, 141 Prosperous Place, Suite 25, Lexington, KY 40522 (collectively the “Sponsors”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsors, which shall be final and not subject to appeal .

APPLE IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WAY IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES. THE SPONSOR(S) IS/ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING THE PRIZE(S) LISTED HEREIN. THE PRIZE(S) WON IS/ARE NOT APPLE PRODUCTS, NOR ARE THEY RELATED TO APPLE IN ANY WAY. THE RESPONSIBIITY OF ORGANIZING THIS Sweepstakes AND DISTRIBUTING THE PRIZE(S) ARE THE SPONSORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES. APPLE DOES NOT SPONSOR THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES IN ANY WAY.

Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent, legal U.S. residents who reside within WOWK’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Current or former employees of Bojangles’, WOWK, West Virginia Media Holdings, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in WOWK's viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes sweepstakes or contest materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children, and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a WOWK contest or sweepstakes only once every ninety (90) days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

Entry. This Weekly Sweepstakes will begin on October 9, 2017, at 12:00am EST and end on

December 25, 2017, at 11:59pm EST. To participate in the Sweepstakes, entrants must register at the WOWK Facebook page, located at www.facebook.com/13news/ or on www.TriStateUpdate.com. Entrants must include their name, phone number, address and e-mail address in order to enter. Incomplete entries will not be considered. One (1) entry per person, per day will be accepted. All entries must be received by 11:59pm EST on Mondays to be chosen for the Tuesday drawing to air each Wednesday.

The Sponsors are not responsible for technical or computer failures, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or these Official Rules.

An entrant may use only one e-mail address to submit entries during the Sweepstakes. If an entrant uses multiple email addresses to submit more than one entry per day, the entrant will be disqualified. For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsors) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. The Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsors in their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors) compromise the security, fairness, integrity, or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.TriStateUpdate.com. The Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Sweepstakes online, participants agree to WTRF's Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/18990/privacy-policy. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsors, and entrants grant the Station (WTRF) the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor. By entering, entrants grant the Sponsors the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on www.TriStateUpdate.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the entrant.

Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Submitting multiple entries will increase an entrant’s odds of winning.

Prize(s). There will be one (1) prize (a certificate or coupon from Bojangles’ for a Free Breakfast Biscuit Combo includes a choice of biscuit, breakfast fixin’ and small drink valued at $10) given out each Wednesday. Winners will be notified on air. Entrants can win only once per month. There will be a total of 11 winners, one randomly selected every Tuesday between 10/17/17 and 12/27/17.

All results are unofficial until winners are verified by the Sponsors. A prize may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred, or redeemed for another prize by a winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. The prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, and the Sponsors are not responsible for defective prizes. The Sponsors make no representations or warranties with respect to the prizes, including merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose. The Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Acceptance of a prize releases the Station, the other Sponsor and advertisers from all liability and claims concerning the prize, its delivery, and its use.

Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The winners will be mailed the prizes from the WOWK, 350 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301 during regular business hours (Monday – Friday, 9:00am - 4:30pm EST). Prizes must be used by expiration date on the prize (certificate or coupon).

Winners will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of the prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), and the Sponsors are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. Specific arrangements may be subject to restrictions and availability. The Sponsors are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing the winner(s) with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsors. This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsors are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Sweepstakes winners as a result of such delays or cancellations. The Sponsors will not replace items that are lost or stolen. The Sponsors will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive a W-9 or equivalent from the Sponsors. The Sponsors will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. The winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsors in order to receive their prize(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner(s) agree(s) to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station, on www.TrisStateUpdate.com, and Facebook for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner(s). The winner(s) agree to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability to this effect prior to the acceptance of the prize(s).

Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes conducted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsors’ profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsors are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social Media Sites, the Sponsors may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

Limitation on Liability. The Sponsors disclaim all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). The winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsors and their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) to persons and property which may be sustained directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes- or prize-related activity.

Reservation of Rights. The Sponsors reserve the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. The Sponsors reserve the right to modify, cancel, or terminate this Sweepstakes in order to comply with the law or for any other reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsors. Any such changes or termination will be announced on www.TriStateUpdate.com.

Contact Information. For a copy of these Official Rules, addendum, and/or list of winners, please go to http://www.tristateupdate.com/category/310698/contests or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Bojangles’ Breakfast Club”, c/o WOWK, PO Box 75119, Charleston, WV 25375 within thirty (30) days of the end of this Sweepstakes. These Official Rules will also be available on the Stations’ website at www.TriStateUpdate.com.