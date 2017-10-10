Get ready to hatch, feed and clean-up. Tamagotchi is back!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department, according to the university. Students are being told to take shelter. According to KXAN sister station KAMC, police were called at 7:50 p.m. Monday to the TTPD building at 413 Flint Ave. in Lubbock. The university tweeted that the shooter is at large and the campus is on lockdown. A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Tak...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department, according to the university. Students are being told to take shelter. According to KXAN sister station KAMC, police were called at 7:50 p.m. Monday to the TTPD building at 413 Flint Ave. in Lubbock. The university tweeted that the shooter is at large and the campus is on lockdown. A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Tak...
After a veteran commandeered a truck to help get several people to the hospital after shots were fired on the Las Vegas Strip, a car dealership is providing him with a brand new truck.
After a veteran commandeered a truck to help get several people to the hospital after shots were fired on the Las Vegas Strip, a car dealership is providing him with a brand new truck.
Technology now in limited use removes about 90 percent of carbon dioxide from the smokestacks of coal-fired power plants, but energy experts say cost remains the chief obstacle to bringing "clean coal" into the mainstream.
Technology now in limited use removes about 90 percent of carbon dioxide from the smokestacks of coal-fired power plants, but energy experts say cost remains the chief obstacle to bringing "clean coal" into the mainstream.
A young cancer survivor is one step closer to getting back to the woods after some help from the West Virginia Natural Resource Police.
A young cancer survivor is one step closer to getting back to the woods after some help from the West Virginia Natural Resource Police.
A new study from the Ohio State University found that dads are more likely to relax on days off, while moms did housework or child care. According to the OSU study, three months after the birth of their first child, men are more likely to take it easy on days where the couple isn’t working, while women are more likely to take care of the baby or do housework. However, the study also found that when men are taking care of the kids or doing housework...
A new study from the Ohio State University found that dads are more likely to relax on days off, while moms did housework or child care. According to the OSU study, three months after the birth of their first child, men are more likely to take it easy on days where the couple isn’t working, while women are more likely to take care of the baby or do housework. However, the study also found that when men are taking care of the kids or doing housework...
Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the NFL can’t leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won’t play.
Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the NFL can’t leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won’t play.
Radio host Delilah Rene says her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.
Radio host Delilah Rene says her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.
After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.
First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.
First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.