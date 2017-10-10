3 Semis Involved in Crash on US 35, Road Closed

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US-35 is closed in Mason County after three semis were involved in a crash.

According to Mason County dispatchers, the crash was reported at just before 8 p.m. on US-35 northbound near the Kanawha Valley Dragway Park.

Dispatchers say that three semis were involved, but no hazardous materials or spillage occurred as a result of the crash.

No injuries were reported in the crash, though a resident's fence was damaged as a result of the crash.

US-35 is closed down temporarily while the semis are removed.

Point Pleasant Fire, Mason County EMS, and the Mason County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. The Mason County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.