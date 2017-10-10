3 Semis Involved in Crash on US 35, Road Closed

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - According to dispatchers, US-23 has reopened following this afternoon's shooting.
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - According to dispatchers, US-23 has reopened following this afternoon's shooting.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.
After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.
Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville. The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped. State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene. There has been no reports on the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville. The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped. State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene. There has been no reports on the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
According to Putnam County Deputies, a pedestrian was struck and killed late Saturday night while walking. The incident occurred about 11:00 p.m. on Rt. 62 near Dairy Road. Putnam County Deputies have identified the woman as Crystal Toler. Authorities also say that Toler was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Putnam County Deputies, a pedestrian was struck and killed late Saturday night while walking. The incident occurred about 11:00 p.m. on Rt. 62 near Dairy Road. Putnam County Deputies have identified the woman as Crystal Toler. Authorities also say that Toler was pronounced dead at the scene.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.
After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.
First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.
First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.