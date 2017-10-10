All Westbound Lanes of I-64 Closed After Semi Crash in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes on I-64 in South Charleston are shut down after a semi flipped on its side.

According to dispatchers, the crash came in around 10:10 p.m. on I-64 westbound near mile marker 54 in South Charleston.

A semi flipped on its side, with the driver's side door up.

It is not clear whether any injuries are reported, or whether the semi's load was spilled.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.