UPDATE: Identity released in fatal I-64 semi crash in South Charleston

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE: 10/12/2017 11:39 A.M.

Police have released the identity of the driver involved in the fatal semi-truck rollover accident that occurred Tuesday night in Dunbar.

According to the Dunbar Police Department, Casey Wharton, 44, of Millbrook, AL died as a result of the accident.

Wharton was a driver for ICS Logistics, an Iowa company.

No other drivers were injured.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time as officials are still investigating.

UPDATE: Our crews on scene are being told the driver of the semi has died after crashing late Tuesday night on Interstate 64 west bound in South Charleston. Only one lane is currently open to traffic and will likely stay closed until noon Wednesday.

No other injuries are being reported and no names are being released at this time.

UPDATE: According to dispatchers, as of 12:20 Wednesday morning, one lane of I-64 West bound has reopened following a semi crash in South Charleston.

ORIGINAL: All westbound lanes on I-64 in South Charleston are shut down after a semi flipped on its side.

According to dispatchers, the crash came in around 10:10 p.m. on I-64 westbound near mile marker 54 in South Charleston.

A semi flipped on its side, with the driver's side door up.

It is not clear whether any injuries are reported, or whether the semi's load was spilled.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.