Hidden Danger: Halloween head lice - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Hidden Danger: Halloween head lice

Posted: Updated:

(WFLA) With Halloween just around the corner, parents should be on the look out for lice in Halloween costumes.

Some medical officials say cases of head lice rise this time of year and can be easily spread when trying on a mask, wig or hat.

Once you buy a costume, put it in a sealed bag for 48 hours. Lice can only last for 48 hours without oxygen. Another suggestions is to toss the costume in your dryer for 45 minutes or wash the costume before your child wears it.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Coal operator plans to idle Kentucky mine

    Coal operator plans to idle Kentucky mine

    A coal operator says it expects to idle a Kentucky mine later this year.

    A coal operator says it expects to idle a Kentucky mine later this year.

  • WWII Veteran's body to be returned to WV

    WWII Veteran's body to be returned to WV

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-10-11 13:18:08 GMT

    After more than 72 years a World War II veteran from West Virginia is returning home.  The West Virginia National Guard will be providing an honor guard detail for the dignified arrival and funeral of 2nd Lt. Clarence Dragoo. 

    After more than 72 years a World War II veteran from West Virginia is returning home.  The West Virginia National Guard will be providing an honor guard detail for the dignified arrival and funeral of 2nd Lt. Clarence Dragoo. 

  • More Than 100 Customer Service Jobs coming to Huntington

    More Than 100 Customer Service Jobs coming to Huntington

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-10-11 13:00:43 GMT

    More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.

    More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.