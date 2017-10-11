More Than 100 Customer Service Jobs coming to Huntington

A coal operator says it expects to idle a Kentucky mine later this year.
After more than 72 years a World War II veteran from West Virginia is returning home. The West Virginia National Guard will be providing an honor guard detail for the dignified arrival and funeral of 2nd Lt. Clarence Dragoo.
More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.
Some medical officials say cases of head lice rise this time of year.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department, according to the university. Students are being told to take shelter. According to KXAN sister station KAMC, police were called at 7:50 p.m. Monday to the TTPD building at 413 Flint Ave. in Lubbock. The university tweeted that the shooter is at large and the campus is on lockdown. A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Tak...
After a veteran commandeered a truck to help get several people to the hospital after shots were fired on the Las Vegas Strip, a car dealership is providing him with a brand new truck.
Technology now in limited use removes about 90 percent of carbon dioxide from the smokestacks of coal-fired power plants, but energy experts say cost remains the chief obstacle to bringing "clean coal" into the mainstream.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
FALLING ROCK, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after breaking into the abandoned Herbert Hoover High School to steal copper piping. According to court documents, officers noticed a red blazer was parked outside of the old Herbert Hoover High School in Falling Rock. The vehicle was parked in a "cubby hole" behind the school and appeared to be parked in a way that hindered it from easily being visible. Officers investigated and walked around the back of t...
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US-35 have reopened following three semis.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.
After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.
