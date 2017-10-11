More Than 100 Customer Service Jobs coming to Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

More Than 100 Customer Service Jobs coming to Huntington

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.

GC Services has announced that through their expanded partnerships they are adding more than 100 additional jobs in Huntington.  GC Services say that they currently employ more than 400 full-time Financial Services and Customer Service Associates, and This expansion will bring additional long-term full-time Customer Service positions to the area.

They say the position will include paid classroom and on-the-job training, providing those with little or no job experience an opportunity to be a part of their team. 

They will have an on-site job fair on Thursday, October 12th, 2017 and Friday, October 13th, 2017 from 9 AM to 5 PM both days. At each job fair, their management team will take applications, conduct interviews, and make same-day offers to qualified applicants. Multiple employment start dates are available for those receiving offers.

GC Services say they are thrilled to expand its very successful team in Huntington, WV by adding more than 100 new employees.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Coal operator plans to idle Kentucky mine

    Coal operator plans to idle Kentucky mine

    A coal operator says it expects to idle a Kentucky mine later this year.

    A coal operator says it expects to idle a Kentucky mine later this year.

  • WWII Veteran's body to be returned to WV

    WWII Veteran's body to be returned to WV

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-10-11 13:18:08 GMT

    After more than 72 years a World War II veteran from West Virginia is returning home.  The West Virginia National Guard will be providing an honor guard detail for the dignified arrival and funeral of 2nd Lt. Clarence Dragoo. 

    After more than 72 years a World War II veteran from West Virginia is returning home.  The West Virginia National Guard will be providing an honor guard detail for the dignified arrival and funeral of 2nd Lt. Clarence Dragoo. 

  • More Than 100 Customer Service Jobs coming to Huntington

    More Than 100 Customer Service Jobs coming to Huntington

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-10-11 13:00:43 GMT

    More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.

    More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.