More Than 100 Customer Service Jobs coming to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.

GC Services has announced that through their expanded partnerships they are adding more than 100 additional jobs in Huntington. GC Services say that they currently employ more than 400 full-time Financial Services and Customer Service Associates, and This expansion will bring additional long-term full-time Customer Service positions to the area.

They say the position will include paid classroom and on-the-job training, providing those with little or no job experience an opportunity to be a part of their team.

They will have an on-site job fair on Thursday, October 12th, 2017 and Friday, October 13th, 2017 from 9 AM to 5 PM both days. At each job fair, their management team will take applications, conduct interviews, and make same-day offers to qualified applicants. Multiple employment start dates are available for those receiving offers.

GC Services say they are thrilled to expand its very successful team in Huntington, WV by adding more than 100 new employees.