WWII Veteran's body to be returned to WV - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WWII Veteran's body to be returned to WV

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

SANDYVILLE, WV (WVNS) - After more than 72 years a World War II veteran from West Virginia is returning home.  The West Virginia National Guard will be providing an honor guard detail for the dignified arrival and funeral of 2nd Lt. Clarence Dragoo.  His body will arrive at Yeager Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at 10:45 p.m.

Dragoo was from Sandyville, WV and served as a navigator on a B-24J Liberator.  He and 10 other crew members died on Feb. 28, 1945 when their airplane crashed after a bombing run in Italy.  His remains were found off the coast of Grado, Italy.

"We have a proud legacy of service to our Nation in West Virginia and the men and women who serve today derive their commitment to service from individuals such as 2nd Lt. Dragoo, who fought valiantly for our country in World War II and whose memories and service are never forgotten," said Brig. Gen. Harrison B. Gilliam, Director of the Joint Staff for the WVNG.

Dragoo will be laid to rest on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Sandyville.  Funeral arrangements were made with Waybright Funeral Home of Ripley, WV.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Coal operator plans to idle Kentucky mine

    Coal operator plans to idle Kentucky mine

    A coal operator says it expects to idle a Kentucky mine later this year.

    A coal operator says it expects to idle a Kentucky mine later this year.

  • WWII Veteran's body to be returned to WV

    WWII Veteran's body to be returned to WV

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-10-11 13:18:08 GMT

    After more than 72 years a World War II veteran from West Virginia is returning home.  The West Virginia National Guard will be providing an honor guard detail for the dignified arrival and funeral of 2nd Lt. Clarence Dragoo. 

    After more than 72 years a World War II veteran from West Virginia is returning home.  The West Virginia National Guard will be providing an honor guard detail for the dignified arrival and funeral of 2nd Lt. Clarence Dragoo. 

  • More Than 100 Customer Service Jobs coming to Huntington

    More Than 100 Customer Service Jobs coming to Huntington

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-10-11 13:00:43 GMT

    More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.

    More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.