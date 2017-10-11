Coal operator plans to idle Kentucky mine - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Coal operator plans to idle Kentucky mine

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A coal operator says it expects to idle a western Kentucky mine later this year.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports that Armstrong Coal Co. anticipates idling the Equality surface mine in Ohio County sometime between Dec. 8 and Dec. 22.

If that happens, it will mean layoffs for 61 employees at the mine and 49 at the Armstrong Prep & Dock facility in Ohio County.

The company says the expected shutdown is due to market overproduction and depressed demand for high-sulfur coal produced by the mine.

Armstrong has operated the mine since 2010.

Last year, the mine produced 1.6 million tons of coal, according to the company's website.

Armstrong said last week it reached an agreement in principal with holders of $156 million worth of its debt that's due in 2019.

