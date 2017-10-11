Ex-nursing home worker pleads guilty in funds theft case

Many people will be watching the mail a little closer this week. Starting Wednesday letters will be sent out with details about submitting a claim in the historic 2014 water crisis. "in a few days people should be finding the forms they need to fill out to make their claims for businesses and residences." In 2014 MCHM contaminated water in the Elk River leaving thousands of West Virginians without safe drinking water. This week those individuals will be able to file ...

