Video captures emotional moment girl learns she's been adopted

Video captured the precious moment when school office manager Jackie Alexander told 11-year-old Tannah Butterfield that her foster family completed her permanent adoption. VIA KUTV

SOUTH JORDAN, UT (CBS News) - The joyful embrace between a sixth-grader and employee at American Heritage School in Utah is being watched all over the world.

CBS News affiliate KUTV-TV reports 11-year-old Tannah Butterfield says it's proof that dreams really can come true.

Video captured the precious moment when school office manager, Jackie Alexander, told Butterfield that her foster family completed her permanent adoption.

"She just kept holding me tight, she kept holding me tighter and tighter," Alexander said.

The news means Butterfield now has her "forever family," which is something she has dreamed of for years.

"They are just caring, loving, they take really good care of me," said Butterfield. "My heart was so happy, it was like, 'Ahhh!' It was screaming."