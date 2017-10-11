Wayne County drug bust uncovers alleged crystal meth distributors

Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.
A former nursing home worker in West Virginia has pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case.
FALLING ROCK, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after breaking into the abandoned Herbert Hoover High School to steal copper piping. According to court documents, officers noticed a red blazer was parked outside of the old Herbert Hoover High School in Falling Rock. The vehicle was parked in a "cubby hole" behind the school and appeared to be parked in a way that hindered it from easily being visible. Officers investigated and walked around the back of t...
The West Virginia State Supreme Court has ruled in favor the West Virginia Board of Education in their case against the Nicholas County Board of Education.
Police have arrested two suspects for civil rights violations after a teenage boy was assaulted.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
The Supreme Court is leaving in place the conviction of ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship for misdemeanor conspiracy to violate federal safety standards at a West Virginia mine where 29 miners died in 2010.
The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
FALLING ROCK, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after breaking into the abandoned Herbert Hoover High School to steal copper piping. According to court documents, officers noticed a red blazer was parked outside of the old Herbert Hoover High School in Falling Rock. The vehicle was parked in a "cubby hole" behind the school and appeared to be parked in a way that hindered it from easily being visible. Officers investigated and walked around the back of t...
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US-35 have reopened following three semis.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.
After more than 72 years a World War II veteran from West Virginia is returning home. The West Virginia National Guard will be providing an honor guard detail for the dignified arrival and funeral of 2nd Lt. Clarence Dragoo.
A former nursing home worker in West Virginia has pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case.
A coal operator says it expects to idle a Kentucky mine later this year.
