Wayne County drug bust uncovers alleged crystal meth distributors

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a "large quantity" drug operation.

According to a release, Anthony Biggs and Phillip Osborne, both of Huntington, were arrested after officers found crystal methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, and cash.

Police believe both suspects were involved in the transportation of the drugs from Huntington to northern and central areas of Wayne County.

Biggs is facing charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver, Pseudoephedrine Altered, and Conspiracy to deliver 5 to 50 grams of Methamphetamine. Osborne is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver x 3, Aiding and Abetting, and Conspiracy to Deliver 5 to 50 grams of Methamphetamine.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Kenova Police Department.

Biggs and Osborne are being held at Western Regional Jail where their bond is set at $30,000 and $50,000 respectively.