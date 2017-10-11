Officials: VA hospital intentionally skewed patient data

Officials say a West Virginia Veterans Affairs medical center intentionally skewed patient data to reduce both the reported wait times and the volume of patients.
First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.
Governor Justice was welcomed at the capitol with rousing applause. His signature Road Bond Referendum approved by voters, with 73 percent saying yes to the roads plan. "And we've got to have jobs, and we've got to have opportunity, and this will do it.... And I'm am so happy for our state and in every single way," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia. With the road bonds approved, the Legislature may be back in special session next week to deal with certain issues. &...
Here are the results for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges in West Virginia.
With most precincts reporting, West Virginia voters are overwhelmingly agreeing to issue $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.
The National Rifle Association has released a statement saying devices like bump stocks should be subjected to additional regulations.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer will be the keynote speaker at the West Virginia Democratic Party's annual dinner next month.
Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.
The West Virginia Air National Guard's 130th Airlift Wing has sent a transport plane and crew from Charleston to support relief efforts in storm-damaged Puerto Rico.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
FALLING ROCK, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after breaking into the abandoned Herbert Hoover High School to steal copper piping. According to court documents, officers noticed a red blazer was parked outside of the old Herbert Hoover High School in Falling Rock. The vehicle was parked in a "cubby hole" behind the school and appeared to be parked in a way that hindered it from easily being visible. Officers investigated and walked around the back of t...
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US-35 have reopened following three semis.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.
After more than 72 years a World War II veteran from West Virginia is returning home. The West Virginia National Guard will be providing an honor guard detail for the dignified arrival and funeral of 2nd Lt. Clarence Dragoo.
A former nursing home worker in West Virginia has pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case.
A coal operator says it expects to idle a Kentucky mine later this year.
