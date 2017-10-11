Eminem unleashes lyrical tirade against Trump at BET awards - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Eminem unleashes lyrical tirade against Trump at BET awards

DETROIT (AP) – Eminem has unleashed a lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump, saying he “came to stomp.”

The rapper took aim at Trump in a 4½-minute freestyle rap video that aired as part of BET’s Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night. Eminem focused several times on Trump’s ongoing campaign against NFL national anthem protests, rapping: “So we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

Eminem also derided Trump as “a kamikaze who will probably cause a nuclear holocaust.”

Eminem closed the piece by saying people who don’t support the president love the military and the country, but “hate Trump.”

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

You can watch the video here.  *WARNING* Song contains adult language and gestures.

