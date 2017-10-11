Wayne High School Assistant Principal Arrested for DUI - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Wayne High School Assistant Principal Arrested for DUI

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

WAYNE, WV (WOWK) - A high school assistant principal has been charged with DUI after failing a field sobriety test Saturday night.

According to a criminal complaint, Joe Brumfield, 48, of Huntington, was arrested after an officer received a report of a reckless driver in the Lavalette area.

Police noticed Brumfield's vehicle on 5th Street Road in Lavalette , which matched the description, cross into a construction zone and almost strike a barrel.

After approaching the vehicle, police found a bottle of vodka in the passenger seat. 

Brumfield admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving.

A field sobriety test concluded that his blood alcohol content was .252.

Brumfield was arrested and taken to Western Regional Jail where he has since been released. 

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Ohio man wanted for burning cat alive

    Sheriff: Ohio man wanted for burning cat alive

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-10-11 20:12:11 GMT

    A man in Ohio is wanted for setting a cat on fire and using lighter fluid as an accelerant.

    A man in Ohio is wanted for setting a cat on fire and using lighter fluid as an accelerant.

  • Wayne High School Assistant Principal Arrested for DUI

    Wayne High School Assistant Principal Arrested for DUI

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-10-11 19:11:13 GMT
    WAYNE, WV (WOWK) - A high school assistant principal has been charged with DUI after failing a field sobriety test Saturday night. According to a criminal complaint, Joe Brumfield, 48, of Huntington, was arrested after an officer received a report of a reckless driver in the Lavalette area. Police noticed Brumfield's vehicle on 5th Street Road in Lavalette , which matched the description, cross into a construction zone and almost strike a barrel. After approaching the vehicle, poli...
    WAYNE, WV (WOWK) - A high school assistant principal has been charged with DUI after failing a field sobriety test Saturday night. According to a criminal complaint, Joe Brumfield, 48, of Huntington, was arrested after an officer received a report of a reckless driver in the Lavalette area. Police noticed Brumfield's vehicle on 5th Street Road in Lavalette , which matched the description, cross into a construction zone and almost strike a barrel. After approaching the vehicle, poli...

  • Police: Ohio Teen Says He Shot Dog With Arrow

    Police: Ohio Teen Says He Shot Dog With Arrow

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-10-11 16:21:03 GMT

    Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.

    Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.