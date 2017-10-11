Sheriff: Ohio man wanted for burning cat alive - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff: Ohio man wanted for burning cat alive

Posted: Updated:

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man in Butler County is wanted for setting a cat on fire.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it and the Butler County Dog Warden are looking for 32-year-old Kevin Sullivan. Sullivan is wanted for setting a cat on fire and using lighter fluid as an accelerant.

The incident happened on September 19 on Howard Street in Middletown. When Middletown Police arrived on the scene one of the officers had to shoot the cat to end its suffering, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sullivan initially lied to investigators but the investigation led them back to him.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sullivan for cruelty to animals, which is a felony.

“This is absolutely disturbing, and­­­­ this guy definitely needs to be off the streets. I have a room for him here in my jail, where he needs to be. I don’t understand people who harm or torture a defenseless animal, it is a very cowardly thing to do said,” Sheriff Richard Jones.

Anyone with information about where Sullivan can be found is urged to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 513-785-1300. Anonymous tips can be sent by text message using the word “COPS” to 274637.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Ohio man wanted for burning cat alive

    Sheriff: Ohio man wanted for burning cat alive

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-10-11 20:12:11 GMT

    A man in Ohio is wanted for setting a cat on fire and using lighter fluid as an accelerant.

    A man in Ohio is wanted for setting a cat on fire and using lighter fluid as an accelerant.

  • Wayne High School Assistant Principal Arrested for DUI

    Wayne High School Assistant Principal Arrested for DUI

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-10-11 19:11:13 GMT
    WAYNE, WV (WOWK) - A high school assistant principal has been charged with DUI after failing a field sobriety test Saturday night. According to a criminal complaint, Joe Brumfield, 48, of Huntington, was arrested after an officer received a report of a reckless driver in the Lavalette area. Police noticed Brumfield's vehicle on 5th Street Road in Lavalette , which matched the description, cross into a construction zone and almost strike a barrel. After approaching the vehicle, poli...
    WAYNE, WV (WOWK) - A high school assistant principal has been charged with DUI after failing a field sobriety test Saturday night. According to a criminal complaint, Joe Brumfield, 48, of Huntington, was arrested after an officer received a report of a reckless driver in the Lavalette area. Police noticed Brumfield's vehicle on 5th Street Road in Lavalette , which matched the description, cross into a construction zone and almost strike a barrel. After approaching the vehicle, poli...

  • Police: Ohio Teen Says He Shot Dog With Arrow

    Police: Ohio Teen Says He Shot Dog With Arrow

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-10-11 16:21:03 GMT

    Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.

    Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.