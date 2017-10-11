Vacant Hospital to be Transformed into 'Grand Hotel' in Milton - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Vacant Hospital to be Transformed into 'Grand Hotel' in Milton

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: The National Park Service Courtesy: The National Park Service

MILTON, WV (WOWK) - A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms and a nine-hole golf course.

The City of Milton announced that they are entering a public-private partnership with Jeff and Patricia Hoops and the Hoops family to develop the Morris Memorial Hospital property into a hotel.

The Hoops plan to transform the dormant 88,000 square foot structure into a Grand Hotel, while simultaneously honoring its storied history. Additionally, the Hoops preliminary plans include multiple community-centric facilities which provide a thematic design to enhance the entire 189 acres of undeveloped land.

Some of items included in the preliminary plans are:

  • 100 Room Hotel with additional Extended Stay Suites
  • Indoor/Outdoor Pool Facilities
  • Grand Ballroom/ Conference Center
  • 250 Seat Wedding Chapel
  • Gym/Workout Facility
  • Medical Clinic/Physical Rehab Center
  • Restaurant
  • Grand Fountain in front of Hotel
  • Youth/Adult Baseball Fields
  • Youth/Adult Softball Field
  • Soccer Fields
  • Activity Complex
  • Activity Trails
  • Amphitheater
  • Par 3 Nine Hole Golf Course
  • Stables/ Horse Trails
  • Townhomes
  • Public Access to all Facilities

Mr. Hoops will serve as the Property Developer for the entire project, and construction is set to begin later this month

In 2009, Mayor Tom Canterbury said he wanted to rehabilitate the historic Morris Memorial Hospital into a vital and vibrant addition to the city. The hospital, which was built in 1936, served as a polio hospital and then a nursing home until 2009 and has since been vacant, vandalized and deteriorating. Mayor Canterbury established a Department of Planning and Development in 2017 to help move this vision forward.

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.