Vacant Hospital to be Transformed into 'Grand Hotel' in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) - A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms and a nine-hole golf course.

The City of Milton announced that they are entering a public-private partnership with Jeff and Patricia Hoops and the Hoops family to develop the Morris Memorial Hospital property into a hotel.

The Hoops plan to transform the dormant 88,000 square foot structure into a Grand Hotel, while simultaneously honoring its storied history. Additionally, the Hoops preliminary plans include multiple community-centric facilities which provide a thematic design to enhance the entire 189 acres of undeveloped land.

Some of items included in the preliminary plans are:

100 Room Hotel with additional Extended Stay Suites

Indoor/Outdoor Pool Facilities

Grand Ballroom/ Conference Center

250 Seat Wedding Chapel

Gym/Workout Facility

Medical Clinic/Physical Rehab Center

Restaurant

Grand Fountain in front of Hotel

Youth/Adult Baseball Fields

Youth/Adult Softball Field

Soccer Fields

Activity Complex

Activity Trails

Amphitheater

Par 3 Nine Hole Golf Course

Stables/ Horse Trails

Townhomes

Public Access to all Facilities

Mr. Hoops will serve as the Property Developer for the entire project, and construction is set to begin later this month

In 2009, Mayor Tom Canterbury said he wanted to rehabilitate the historic Morris Memorial Hospital into a vital and vibrant addition to the city. The hospital, which was built in 1936, served as a polio hospital and then a nursing home until 2009 and has since been vacant, vandalized and deteriorating. Mayor Canterbury established a Department of Planning and Development in 2017 to help move this vision forward.