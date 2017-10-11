Police: Man calls in bomb threat to avoid paying bar tab

A man has been arrested after police say he called in a false bomb threat to try and get out of paying his restaurant bill.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
If you love Oreos and want a chance to win thousands of dollars, you’re in luck.
Police in Ohio say a naked man tried to use a tomahawk and bayonet to attack officers responding to a call at a home and is now charged with felonious assault.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
A lacy, cloud-like pattern drifting across a radar screen turned out to be a 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies.
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
Police say a man had drank a beer and eaten a corn dog at a Walmart in Kentucky before being arrested for shoplifting.
An alarm call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday sent police officers to the scene of a bizarre crime that happened not once but twice in one night.
A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
FALLING ROCK, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after breaking into the abandoned Herbert Hoover High School to steal copper piping. According to court documents, officers noticed a red blazer was parked outside of the old Herbert Hoover High School in Falling Rock. The vehicle was parked in a "cubby hole" behind the school and appeared to be parked in a way that hindered it from easily being visible. Officers investigated and walked around the back of t...
Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US-35 have reopened following three semis.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.
A former nursing home worker in West Virginia has pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case.
After more than 72 years a World War II veteran from West Virginia is returning home. The West Virginia National Guard will be providing an honor guard detail for the dignified arrival and funeral of 2nd Lt. Clarence Dragoo.
