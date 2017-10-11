Some Clendenin, WV residents ready for local library branch to reopen

People living in the Kanawha County community of Clendenin, WV say one of the steps they hope to see on their road to recovery is a new library.

"We make all of our copies there my kids read a lot and they really want it back," said Clendenin resident Charlotte Mullins.

The small town lost their branch over a year ago in the June 2016 floods. The existing building is still boarded up with mud visible on the windows.

"There's a lot of people that don't have computers," said hair stylist Drema Walker. "They would do their assignments whatever they needed to do."

Walker just reopened her business a few months ago after losing everything in the flood. She said the library is another vital part of the town.

"I think it has been hard because even a lot of older people went there and they were teaching them how to use the computer," she said.

Right now anyone needing to use a library has to travel to the Elkview branch unless the Bookmobile is available. According to the Kanawha County Public Library Director, the board is looking into the possibility of opening a temporary quarters and also exploring the possibility of a permanent facility.

"Our kids don't have anywhere to go now to pick up a book to make a book report on," Mullins said.

Right now the board is gathering more information including cost estimates before moving forward.

According to the director the system has received $371,446.20 in FEMA funding to date.

He said they have also received $600,000 in insurance funding for damages to the the building and it's contents.

The director said the date at which a final decision will be made is not known at this time.