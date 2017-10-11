Rumors of Gun Violence at Cabell Midland High School Determined - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Rumors of Gun Violence at Cabell Midland High School Determined to be Unfounded

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Rumors of gun violence at Cabell Midland High School have been determined to be unfounded.

According to Cabell County Schools, the rumors are believed to have stemmed from a kid showing a BB gun on a school bus around two weeks to trade with a friend.

Cabell County Schools say they take rumors seriously to ensure school safely, but no credible threats have been found. 

As per usual protocol, extra officers will be at the school's campus during homecoming festivities this week. 

