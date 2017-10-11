Rumors of Gun Violence at Cabell Midland High School Determined to be Unfounded

Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US-35 have reopened following three semis.
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US-35 have reopened following three semis.
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - According to dispatchers, US-23 has reopened following this afternoon's shooting.
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - According to dispatchers, US-23 has reopened following this afternoon's shooting.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.
After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.
Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville. The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped. State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene. There has been no reports on the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville. The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped. State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene. There has been no reports on the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
FALLING ROCK, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after breaking into the abandoned Herbert Hoover High School to steal copper piping. According to court documents, officers noticed a red blazer was parked outside of the old Herbert Hoover High School in Falling Rock. The vehicle was parked in a "cubby hole" behind the school and appeared to be parked in a way that hindered it from easily being visible. Officers investigated and walked around the back of t...
FALLING ROCK, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after breaking into the abandoned Herbert Hoover High School to steal copper piping. According to court documents, officers noticed a red blazer was parked outside of the old Herbert Hoover High School in Falling Rock. The vehicle was parked in a "cubby hole" behind the school and appeared to be parked in a way that hindered it from easily being visible. Officers investigated and walked around the back of t...
Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.
Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.
A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms with a nine-hole golf course.
A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms with a nine-hole golf course.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US-35 have reopened following three semis.
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US-35 have reopened following three semis.
More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.
More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
Supermarket operator Kroger says it is considering selling its gas station convenience stores. Kroger Co. says the business, which has more than 780 stores and 11,000 employees, would be more valuable outside of the company.
Supermarket operator Kroger says it is considering selling its gas station convenience stores. Kroger Co. says the business, which has more than 780 stores and 11,000 employees, would be more valuable outside of the company.