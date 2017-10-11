Nicholas County School Battle Continues

NICHOLAS- The battle over Nicholas County schools isn't over. Even though West Virginia Supreme Court ruled Tuesday night allowing the state to deny Nicholas County's consolidation plan, the court didn't outline what the new plan should look like. This all comes after three Nicholas County schools were destroyed in the June 2016 floods.

A year and a half later, and still no answer for three flooded Nicholas County schools.

"The legal team needs to look at options available and how we collaborate with other agencies including the SBA and the Nicholas County board," West Virginia Board of Education President Thomas Campbell told 13 News.

A Supreme Court ruling means the Nicholas County Superintendent's consolidation proposal is off the table, but there are still several option that are on the table.

"I think you'll find this board, you saw them today, they're inquisitive their intelligent and they're going to roll up their sleeves and get to work," Campbell told 13 News.

Some Richwood parents are worried the Nicholas County Board will continue feud with the state, refusing to find a solution.

"Sadly I do not have faith in the men that we elected, nor the person that they hired, to help us. We will not find compromise with the situation," Stacy Rafo, a Richwood mom explained.

But the state board said they have faith collaboration is possible.

"We've offered since the very beginning to sit down and have these conversations. So now I think we're going to have it," Campbell told 13 News.

The clock is ticking for FEMA money, and students who are left in pods each day, the uncertainty continues.

"I've accepted the fact that I will graduate from a pod with no high school to return to one day to show my kids where I attended. I hope that with your intervention we can work quickly and maybe I can enjoy my senior year in the new Richwood High School," Quinn Rafo added.

The Nicholas County Board of Education is scheduled to meet Monday night. 13 News will be at the meeting where the board is expected to discuss how they will work with the state board, and whether they will propose a new school plan.

