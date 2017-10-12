3 people shot to death, 1 male stabbed 8-year-old missing

Stay with us as we continue to following this developing story.
Stay with us as we continue to following this developing story.
A man has been arrested after police say he called in a false bomb threat to try and get out of paying his restaurant bill.
A man has been arrested after police say he called in a false bomb threat to try and get out of paying his restaurant bill.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
If you love Oreos and want a chance to win thousands of dollars, you’re in luck.
If you love Oreos and want a chance to win thousands of dollars, you’re in luck.
Police in Ohio say a naked man tried to use a tomahawk and bayonet to attack officers responding to a call at a home and is now charged with felonious assault.
Police in Ohio say a naked man tried to use a tomahawk and bayonet to attack officers responding to a call at a home and is now charged with felonious assault.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
A lacy, cloud-like pattern drifting across a radar screen turned out to be a 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies.
A lacy, cloud-like pattern drifting across a radar screen turned out to be a 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies.
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
Police say a man had drank a beer and eaten a corn dog at a Walmart in Kentucky before being arrested for shoplifting.
Police say a man had drunk a beer and eaten a corn dog at a Walmart in Kentucky before being arrested for shoplifting.
An alarm call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday sent police officers to the scene of a bizarre crime that happened not once but twice in one night.
An alarm call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday sent police officers to the scene of a bizarre crime that happened not once but twice in one night.
Stay with us as we continue to following this developing story.
Stay with us as we continue to following this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US-35 have reopened following three semis.
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US-35 have reopened following three semis.
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - According to dispatchers, US-23 has reopened following this afternoon's shooting.
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - According to dispatchers, US-23 has reopened following this afternoon's shooting.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.
After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.
Stay with us as we continue to following this developing story.
Stay with us as we continue to following this developing story.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Stay with us as we continue to following this developing story.
Stay with us as we continue to following this developing story.
A man in Ohio is wanted for setting a cat on fire and using lighter fluid as an accelerant.
A man in Ohio is wanted for setting a cat on fire and using lighter fluid as an accelerant.
Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.
Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.
A former nursing home worker in West Virginia has pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case.
A former nursing home worker in West Virginia has pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case.
FALLING ROCK, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after breaking into the abandoned Herbert Hoover High School to steal copper piping. According to court documents, officers noticed a red blazer was parked outside of the old Herbert Hoover High School in Falling Rock. The vehicle was parked in a "cubby hole" behind the school and appeared to be parked in a way that hindered it from easily being visible. Officers investigated and walked around the back of t...
FALLING ROCK, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after breaking into the abandoned Herbert Hoover High School to steal copper piping. According to court documents, officers noticed a red blazer was parked outside of the old Herbert Hoover High School in Falling Rock. The vehicle was parked in a "cubby hole" behind the school and appeared to be parked in a way that hindered it from easily being visible. Officers investigated and walked around the back of t...
The West Virginia State Supreme Court has ruled in favor the West Virginia Board of Education in their case against the Nicholas County Board of Education.
The West Virginia State Supreme Court has ruled in favor the West Virginia Board of Education in their case against the Nicholas County Board of Education.
Police have arrested two suspects for civil rights violations after a teenage boy was assaulted.
Police have arrested two suspects for civil rights violations after a teenage boy was assaulted.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms with a nine-hole golf course.
A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms with a nine-hole golf course.
Supermarket operator Kroger says it is considering selling its gas station convenience stores. Kroger Co. says the business, which has more than 780 stores and 11,000 employees, would be more valuable outside of the company.
Supermarket operator Kroger says it is considering selling its gas station convenience stores. Kroger Co. says the business, which has more than 780 stores and 11,000 employees, would be more valuable outside of the company.
According to Steubenville officials, the search continues for a man who reportedly fell into the Ohio River near the Steubenville marina.
According to Steubenville officials, the search continues for a man who reportedly fell into the Ohio River near the Steubenville marina.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.
Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.
HOLLYWOOD, FL (WFLA) — Hollywood police are trying to figure out who beat and stabbed a puppy then stuffed it inside a suitcase and abandoned it this week. The Hollywood Police Department, who has named the pit bull puppy Ollie, found him trapped inside a suitcase behind an abandoned building around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers tell an NBC affiliate in the area they heard a dog cry and found a paw sticking out the suitcase when they responded to the scene. Ollie had severe lacerat...
HOLLYWOOD, FL (WFLA) — Hollywood police are trying to figure out who beat and stabbed a puppy then stuffed it inside a suitcase and abandoned it this week. The Hollywood Police Department, who has named the pit bull puppy Ollie, found him trapped inside a suitcase behind an abandoned building around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers tell an NBC affiliate in the area they heard a dog cry and found a paw sticking out the suitcase when they responded to the scene. Ollie had severe lacerat...
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
After more than 72 years a World War II veteran from West Virginia is returning home. The West Virginia National Guard will be providing an honor guard detail for the dignified arrival and funeral of 2nd Lt. Clarence Dragoo.
After more than 72 years a World War II veteran from West Virginia is returning home. The West Virginia National Guard will be providing an honor guard detail for the dignified arrival and funeral of 2nd Lt. Clarence Dragoo.
Eminem has unleashed a lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump, saying he “came to stomp.”
Eminem has unleashed a lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump, saying he “came to stomp.”