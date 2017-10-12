3 people shot to death, 1 male stabbed 8-year-old missing

UPDATE: According to a press release, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is in the early stages of an investigation into a triple homicide at 15497 St RT 93, Pedro Ohio. The Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for Aaron Lawson as a person of interest. Aaron was last seen on foot around St Rt 141 and County Road 44 South. Lawson is 5 foot 9, 139 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Aaron you urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office by calling 740-532-3525 or dial 911. If seen do not attempt to approach Aaron contact local law enforcement immediately

ORIGINAL: We're following breaking news out of Lawrence County, Ohio this morning.



The location of the crime scene is located just off Route 93 in Pedro, Ohio which is north of Ironton.

Family of one of the victims tell us, 3 people were shot and 1 male has been stabbed. They tell us he is in stable condition in the hospital.



Deputies from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene around 7pm last night at 15497 State Route 93. Sheriff Jeff Lawless told the Ironton Tribune, "Once inside, they saw that three people had been killed". He also noted that all 3 who died were to be victims of gunshot wounds.



A young boy from the family is reported missing from Decatur Township according to the boy's uncle and the sheriff.

John Stumbo tells us, one death has occurred and 8-year-old Devon Holston is missing. Devon has brown hair and brown eyes.



Cabell County Dispatch, tell us the sheriff's office has sent a deputy to the crime scene with a K-9 to assist in their investigation.



Rock Hill Schools are on a two hour delay as police continue they investigation.

Stay with us as we continue to following this developing story.